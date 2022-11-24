Lupus: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Lupus is a long-term autoimmune disease that affects the immune system of a person thus making it hyperactive and it starts attacking the healthy tissues in the body. Lupus is a complex disease and thus it is commonly known as the “disease of a thousand faces.”

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, there are around 16,000 new cases of lupus in the United States each year, and up to 1.5 million people are living with the condition in the U.S. The common type of Lupus can affect different organs of the body like lungs, kidneys, skin, joints, heart, etc. If the condition keeps worsening, you might be experiencing lupus flare-ups.

In order to help you understand the disease better, we have a list of causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for lupus disease,