Paresthesia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More

According to Cleveland Clinic, Paresthesia is the feeling of tingling, numbness, or “pins and needles.” Everyone experiences this feeling at some point in their lives though the reasons might be different. It’s a harmless sign that a limb is “asleep” and a shift in position is required. But it becomes a cause of worry when it won’t go away or happens frequently.

Now let's try answering some common questions related to the condition of Paresthesia.