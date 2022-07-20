Ovarian Cancer: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Ovarian cancer is the unwanted growth of cells in the ovaries. The cells multiply and invade and destroy healthy tissues in the body. The reproductive system of females have two ovaries – one on each side of the uterus that are responsible for producing eggs and the hormones – estrogen and progesterone.

Ovarian cancer can occur in several different parts of the ovary like ovary’s germ, stromal, or epithelial cells. Germ cells become eggs. Stromal cells make up the substance of the ovary. Epithelial cells are the outer layer of the ovary.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 22,240 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the United States in 2018 out which 14,070 were at a higher risk of deaths from this type of cancer. Let's know about the causes, symptoms, types, diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer.