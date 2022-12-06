Increased Body Weight Puts You At Higher Risk of Long Covid: UK Study

Women having higher Body Mass Index (BMI) are more likely to experience long COVID, and more likely to need lasting care at the National Health System (NHS), a new study from University of East Anglia (UEA) shows. The study further said that women are more likely to experience long COVID than men.

But, what is it? When the symptoms of Covid-19 persist longer than for 12 weeks, a complex condition develops characteristed by the following:

Breathlessness

Cough

Headaches

Severe Fatigue

Chest Pain

Other symptoms may include chest tightness, brain fog, insomnia, dizziness, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, loss of appetite, headaches, and changes to sense of smell or taste.