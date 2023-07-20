Norovirus: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention

Norovirus is a common and contagious virus that causes symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms are similar to stomach flu this it becomes difficult to diagnose the disease. The symptoms of stomach flu and norovirus may be the same but the causes are different. Norovirus spreads easily through close contact or on contaminated food or surfaces. The symptoms are experienced within three days of being exposed to the virus.

Norovirus is a group of viruses that cause severe vomiting and diarrhea. Norovirus outbreaks usually occur seasonally in colder months. The first norovirus outbreak occurred in Norwalk, Ohio, USA in 1968. There have been about 685 million cases of norovirus globally that have been reported each year. Of that estimate, over 200 million cases affect children. Let's know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of norovirus.