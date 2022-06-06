Norovirus in Kerala: What to Know About the Contagious Stomach Bug| FAQ

Two children in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala were confirmed to be infected with norovirus, the state health department said on Sunday, 5 June.

According to state health officials, the two kids are in a stable condition. Health Minister Veena George has urged people to exercise caution, and maintain hygiene practices.

More samples of kids in their school have, reportedly, been sent for examination, with the cause suspected to be food poising from mid-day meals.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that causes diarrhoea and related issues. It isn't a new virus, though.

How much do we know about Norovirus? Should you be concerned? FIT spoke to Dr Amar Fettle, Epidemiologist, and Kerala State Nodal Officer infectious diseases like COVID-19, H1N1, and Zika, to answer your FAQs.