World Diabetes Day: 5 Everyday Foods That Can Help Curb Prediabetes Naturally

Reams have been written about how the world is amidst an epidemic of diabetes, with India being the diabetes capital of the world.
The surge has become more noticeable in the last couple of decades, coinciding with our increased intake of highly processed foods and the general lifestyle we lead today.
In addition to new drug formulations, there has been growing interest in research focused on preventing diabetes through natural means, including food products and lifestyle changes.
Recent research shows very encouraging results.
Before a person actually has diabetes, they pass through a phase known as the prediabetic state.
Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. People with prediabetes have a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, often within a few years to a decade.
According to a 2023 study, approximately 136 million people in India are estimated to have prediabetes, and around 101 million people in India are living with diabetes.
The good news is that this issue can often be nipped in the bud. Prediabetes can often be reversed, or the development of diabetes can be delayed, through lifestyle changes such as weight loss, certain dietary modifications, and regular exercise.
The Ubiquitous Turmeric (Haldi)
There is now mounting evidence to suggest that regular use of turmeric (haldi), the active principle of which is curcumin, may help prevent the progression of prediabetes to type 2 diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and lowering blood sugar levels.
A review of over 200 research papers on the connection between diabetes and curcumin, published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, concluded that curcumin may have beneficial effects in preventing and managing diabetes.
The dose of curcumin required may be higher than what is normally consumed through turmeric in the food of most Indians.
Yoga
Dr SV Madhu and his colleagues, in a multicentre, randomised, controlled trial involving individuals with prediabetes at higher risk of type 2 diabetes, have shown that a structured yoga intervention for three years lowered the risk of developing diabetes by 40 percent.
The yoga asanas included Onkar, Trikonasana, Katichakra, Suryanamaskara, Ardhamatsyendrasana, Pawanmuktasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Padachakrasana, Pranayama, and Shavasana in that order.
Interestingly, the beneficial effect of yoga on diabetes risk is independent of obesity and weight loss, which, on their own, significantly reduce the risk of diabetes.
Bathua
The inclusion of certain food products in the regular diet can do wonders for controlling blood sugar and definitely slow the process of prediabetes turning into diabetes.
Bathua (pigweed/goosefoot), a nutritious green leafy vegetable, is consumed in the Indian subcontinent in various forms.
It is a healthy vegetable because of its high fibre and low-calorie content. The post-meal rise in blood sugar is slower and the peak is smaller.
Furthermore, due to its antioxidant properties, it may help prevent tissue damage caused by free radicals. This makes it a highly desirable food for those with diabetes, particularly in the case of concomitant obesity. However, it does not specifically lower blood sugar and cannot be labelled as an anti-diabetic agent.
Natural yogurt (Dahi)
Several epidemiological studies and meta-analyses have suggested that regular consumption of yoghurt is associated with a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
The beneficial effects are attributed to the probiotic content of yoghurt, which may improve gut health, enhance insulin sensitivity, and reduce systemic inflammation.
Further, being a good source of protein, it promotes satiety, thereby preventing overeating, and, due to its low glycaemic index, sugar spikes in the blood are reduced.
Yoghurt, being a rich source of calcium and vitamin D, is also linked to improved insulin secretion and sensitivity.
Hence, the USFDA has permitted a qualified health claim for yoghurt reducing the risk of developing diabetes.
Jackfruit, the New Kid on the Block
In a study published in the reputable journal Nature by James Joseph, consumption of 30 g of green jackfruit flour per day was found to be effective in lowering the levels of fasting blood sugar, post-meal blood sugar, and HbA1c, a marker of average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months.
Green jackfruit is a good source of fibre, has fewer calories, and, in flour form, makes it easy to include in a variety of daily foods such as roti, rice, porridge, or pancakes, without changing eating habits.
The soluble fibre in jackfruit flour is claimed to be the magical ingredient that controls and possibly reverses fatty liver, which is closely linked with diabetes; however, which condition comes first is still a matter of research.
Incorporating jackfruit flour into the diet is advised as a complementary approach rather than a complete solution for diabetes control.
Epigenetics is the study of how our environment influences our genes by changing the chemicals attached to them. It affects the transmission of type 2 diabetes to future generations.
Hence, adverse environmental factors such as poor food habits, a sedentary lifestyle, sleeping very late at night and waking up late in the morning (disrupting the circadian rhythm), maternal malnutrition, or maternal obesity interact with an individual's genome, leading to various disease states, including diabetes.
The importance of a healthy lifestyle is not lost on anyone and cannot be overemphasised.
