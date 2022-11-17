National Epilepsy Day 2022 India: Date, Theme, History, and Significance
Every year, November is observed as the Epilepsy Awareness Month to educate and aware people about the signs, symptoms and impact of this dreadful disease. India recognizes 17th of November as National Epilepsy Day to raise awareness about Epilepsy.
Epilepsy is a disease that affects the central nervous system of the brain. People affected by this condition suffer from abnormal brain activity that ultimately leads to seizures, lack of consciousness, and unusual behavior.
Epilepsy can affect anyone irrespective of the age, gender, and race. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, "There are 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States and 470,000 of them are children.
Let us read about the Date, Theme, History, and Significance of National Epilepsy Day 2022 in India.
National Epilepsy Day 2022 Date in India
November is considered as Epilepsy Awareness Month worldwide. However, the National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on Thursday, 17 November 2022.
Theme of National Epilepsy Awareness Day 2022
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the theme of National Epilepsy Awareness Month (NEAM) 2022 is “There is no NEAM without ME”.
Busting Myths About Epilepsy
History and Significance of National Epilepsy Awareness Day
The National Epilepsy Day in India was first observed by Epilepsy Foundation of India. The foundation is located in Mumbai and was established by Dr Nirmal Surya.
Epilepsy Foundation of India has been founded with a motive to eradicate this disease from the country. It also creates awareness about this disease and educates public about the myths and taboo surrounding this condition, especially in rural areas.
The significance of National Epilepsy Awareness Day in India is to help the needy people who can not afford the treatment of this neurological disease. The foundation works towards finding potential treatment and cure of Epilepsy and holds awareness programmes annually to strengthen public awareness to improve care and lessen the disease burden.
One of the main aims of recognizing the National Epilepsy Awareness Day in India is to pull this disease out of the shadows and create awareness among people about the signs, symptoms, and management of Epilepsy.
