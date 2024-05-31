National Cancer Survivors Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration

National Cancer Survivors Day 2024: National Cancer Survivors Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of June. This year, the event is scheduled to be observed on 2 June.

This day is dedicated to honouring cancer survivors and their families. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of cancer and to promote early detection and treatment. Everyone should celebrate the day to create awareness and motivate all cancer patients. You can observe the event in your own way.