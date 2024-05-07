World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Images

World Ovarian Cancer Day (WOCD) is observed on 8 May every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about Ovarian Cancer, the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to data by Globocan, Ovarian Cancer is the 7th most common cancer among women, and the 8th most common cause of death from cancer globally. In 2020, about 314,000 women were diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer, and 207,000 died from the disease. With low-resource countries bearing the greatest burden, the incidence of Ovarian Cancer is projected to increase by almost 40% by 2040.
The World Ovarian Cancer Day has grown from a small initiative to an international movement with a reach of over 192 million people on the Coalition's channels in 2023, a significant increase of 589 percent from 2022. The day is an initiative of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, and is dedicated to educate people about the symptoms, risk factors, and prevention of this life threatening disease.
World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024 Date
This year, World Ovarian Cancer Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.
World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024 Theme
The theme of World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024 is 'No Woman Left Behind'.
History of World Ovarian Cancer Day
World Ovarian Cancer Day was first established in 2013 by a group of leaders from ovarian cancer advocacy organizations around the world. The day aims to raise awareness about the world’s least survivable gynaecological cancer. It strives to create awareness among people about the symptoms, causes, and treatment of Ovarian Cancer.
World Ovarian Cancer Day is an opportunity to stand together and unite in the fight against ovarian cancer. It is a day to remember the lives lost, and support those who are diagnosed with the cancer. On this day, organizations, policy makers, and healthcare professionals renew their commitment to developing effective new therapies to prevent, diagnose, and treat Ovarian Cancer.
On this day, Oncologists, gynaecologists, and other healthcare professionals take to social media platforms to share their stories about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. One should be aware that Ovarian Cancer is the least survivable gynaecological cancer. Therefore, it is critical to focus on early diagnosis and treatment in order to improve the chances of survival. Early detection saves lives!
Significance of World Ovarian Cancer
The significance of World Ovarian Cancer Day is to raise awareness about the most common gynecological cancer worldwide. This day also serves as a reminder to highlight the need for early diagnosis and screening of ovarian cancer, which has the lowest survival rate. The NHS has predicted that cervical cancer will be eliminated by 2040. However, 4.5 million women worldwide die of Ovarian Cancer every year.
The early detection of Ovarian Cancer increases the chances of survival for a woman. In contrast to cervical cancer, there is currently no screening test for Ovarian Cancer. On World Ovarian Cancer Day, various activities are organized to raise awareness about the disease, including cancer screening campaigns, workshops, patient rallies, and more.
