FAQ | Kerala Reports 190 Cases of Mumps in a Day: Should You Worry?

An outbreak of mumps in Kerala has put the state health authorities on alert.

According to data from the Kerala health department, 190 cases of mumps were reported in the state in a single day on Sunday, 10 March. So far, 2,505 cases of the viral infection, have been reported this month already.

Why is Kerala suddenly seeing a surge in cases of mumps? Is it being detected in other parts of the country? Is the vaccine still effective? How can you protect yourself?

FIT answers your FAQs.