Monsoon Diet: Fruits You Should Eat in Monsoon To Boost Immunity
Include these fruits in your monsoon diet to build immunity and prevent diseases.
Monsoon is all about the rains and yummy food that can best be enjoyed with fresh showers. When it pours, we crave lip-smacking pakoras or samosas with chutney. These fried foods might taste great with a cup of tea, but they are harmful to the digestive system.
Our bodies are most vulnerable during the monsoons and it becomes more prone to infections and water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.
Therefore, you must be careful about the foods you choose and enjoy during the rainy season. You should also take care of your health and eat fruits to build your immunity to protect yourself from cold, cough, and stomach issues.
Here is a list of fruits that can help build immunity in the rainy season.
Jamun
Jamun or tiny black plum loads are high in nutrients like vitamins, potassium, and iron. These nutrients together help keep the body fit and healthy. Jamun is also rich in fiber that helps keep a check on sudden blood sugar spikes thus making it an excellent snack or fruit for diabetic patients.
Moreover, the presence of vitamin C and iron in the fruit helps maintain haemoglobin levels that transport oxygen and keep us fit and fine. It also helps manage blood sugar levels, and blood pressure, and aids weight loss.
Cherries
The small shiny red cherries are known for their anti-carcinogenic properties that help lower cholesterol levels and also keep blood pressure levels in check.
Cherry is rich in potassium and antioxidants that help boost the body's ability to fight against common monsoon diseases and infections. Cherries are also rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress responsible for premature ageing and chronic diseases.
Pomegranate
Pomegranate contains delicious pearls of wellness, rich in B-vitamins and folate that help in blood circulation and the development of red blood cells. It also helps fight against serious ailments like hypertension and heart issues.
Pomegranate possesses anti-oxidant, anti-viral, and anti-tumor properties and is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E, as well as folic acid. The presence of two compounds- punicalagin and punicic acid makes it more healthy.
Antioxidants present in pomegranates are three times higher than wine or green tea. Regular consumption of pomegranate or drinking the juice can help strengthen immunity, fight Type-2 diabetes, manage blood pressure, improve digestion, and help get the glow.
Papaya
Papaya has always been among favorite fruits. It contains a special enzyme called papain that helps improve digestion thus keeping the digestive tract healthy. Monsoon takes a toll on our digestive system and papaya can be of great use.
Papaya has a high amount of water and fiber content besides the enzymes that help break down the foods and protects the lining tissues in the digestive tract. It is best to eat a papaya an hour before or after a meal.
Papaya is also rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that builds immunity and helps maintain good skin and hair.
Peaches
Peach is a low-calorie fruit that can be consumed by people looking forward to losing weight. It is a good source of vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C and carotenes that promote a healthy, infection-free body.
Peaches are also rich in dietary fibers that help in regulating appetite and curbing untimely cravings for junk food thus preventing obesity and diabetes.
Moreover, they facilitate the movement of processed and unprocessed food particles through the gut, reducing the risk of constipation. It also lowers the chances of intestinal disorders like inflammatory bowel disease and ulcerative colitis.
