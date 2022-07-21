Monsoon Diet: Fruits You Should Eat in Monsoon To Boost Immunity

Monsoon is all about the rains and yummy food that can best be enjoyed with fresh showers. When it pours, we crave lip-smacking pakoras or samosas with chutney. These fried foods might taste great with a cup of tea, but they are harmful to the digestive system.

Our bodies are most vulnerable during the monsoons and it becomes more prone to infections and water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.

Therefore, you must be careful about the foods you choose and enjoy during the rainy season. You should also take care of your health and eat fruits to build your immunity to protect yourself from cold, cough, and stomach issues.

Here is a list of fruits that can help build immunity in the rainy season.