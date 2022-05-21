WHO Holds Emergency Meeting As Monkeypox Cases Spike Across Europe

After over 100 cases of monkey pox were confirmed across Europe, the World Health Organisation held an emergency meeting on 20 May, Friday, to discuss the recent outbreak.

A small cluster of monkeypox cases were detected in the UK in 2021; however, a recent surge in cases in countries in Europe such as Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, has put the health authorities including the World Health Organisation on alert.

The Indian Government asked officials to keep a close watch on Monkeypox situation abroad as well. They've asked to isolate sick passengers from affected countries and send their samples to NIV Pune for investigation.