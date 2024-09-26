'We Are Humans, Not Resources': Young Employees Slam India's Toxic Work Culture

When Maria (name changed) read the letter penned by the mother of EY India employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who allegedly died due to 'overwhelming work pressure' in July, it felt hauntingly familiar.

Maria is 25, a year younger than Anna. She works as an executive at one of the Big 4 companies – just like Anna. She's finding it difficult to cope with extreme work-related stress – something which contributed to Anna's demise.

"If anything happens to me, you know who to blame," is what Maria told her friends soon after she came across the news of Anna's death.