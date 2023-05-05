Meghan Trainor Brings Attention To Vaginismus: What Should You Know?

American pop star Meghan Trainor recently opened up about her experiences with 'painful sex," and it's sparked yet another conversation about vaginismus.

On the Workin’ On It podcast, the Dear Future Husband singer disclosed how she was unable to walk after sex, and held the belief that she had a 'tiny' vagina while her husband actor Daryl Sabara was 'well-endowed' for the longest time.

Further, in the podcast, she revealed: 'I was told I have something called vaginismus.'