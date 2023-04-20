In Photos: UTIs Are Painful – A Doctor Shares Tips On How to Prevent Them
Preventing UTIs is primarily about making healthy lifestyle choices
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are a common problem for many people, particularly women. These infections occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract and multiply, leading to burning or pain during urination, frequent urination, and lower abdominal pain.
While UTIs are uncomfortable and painful, but there are steps you can take to prevent them from occurring.
FIT spoke to Dr Anuradha Kapur, Senior Director & Head of Unit (Institute of Obstetrics And Gynaecology), Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, on preventing such infections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: UTI Urinary Tract Infection womens health
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.