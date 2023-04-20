In Photos: UTIs Are Painful – A Doctor Shares Tips On How to Prevent Them

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are a common problem for many people, particularly women. These infections occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract and multiply, leading to burning or pain during urination, frequent urination, and lower abdominal pain.

While UTIs are uncomfortable and painful, but there are steps you can take to prevent them from occurring.

FIT spoke to Dr Anuradha Kapur, Senior Director & Head of Unit (Institute of Obstetrics And Gynaecology), Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, on preventing such infections.