Child Undergoing Heart Surgery Among 2 Dead in Lucknow Hospital Fire

A child who was undergoing heart surgery was among the two people who died in the fire that broke out at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Monday, 18 December. A woman, who was also undergoing surgery, was the other victim in the incident.
The fire reportedly broke out at 12:40 pm on the first floor of the Uttar Pradesh hospital, where the operation theatre and wards are located.
"The fire has been brought under control. The exact case of fire is being investigated," said DIG UP Fire Service Headquarters Jugal Kishore.
The patients have been shifted from post-operative wards on the first floor to safer locations.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more information.)
