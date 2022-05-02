FAQ | Mysterious Acute Hepatitis in Kids on the Rise: What to Know

The World Health Organisation has alerted health authorities of an unexplained outbreak of acute hepatitis among kids across the world.

The global health authority has asked countries with confirmed cases to monitor the situation and keep an eye on new cases of hepatitis being recorded.

As of now, countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia have all detected cases of acute hepatitis among children.

FIT answers all your FAQs on acute hepatitis among kids, and what the situation is like.