Smelly foods

Avoid eating raw onion, garlic and radish. For obvious (smelly) reasons. It’s a no brainer that bad breath can end a date just as it begins. It could also be something you ate or drank (garlic, radish, onions, coffee, canned fish) in the past 24-48 hour or a lingering effect of cigarettes. So beware. Have instead To be safe eat plenty of fruit. Pineapple is especially good, because it contains an enzyme that helps to clean the mouth and avoid bad breath.

Also, bad breath can even result from not eating. When no food is available, the body starts breaking down fat. Waste products from fat breakdown, called ketones, are expelled in the breath, and smell like stale apples.