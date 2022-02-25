Bad Breath? 7 Tips to Get Rid of the Problem

Have you ever tried to smell your own breath before entering party or going on a date? Everyone must have tried it at least once in their lifetime. But it is difficult to smell your own breath, let alone judge its odour.

You might have come across people with a terrible-smelling breath and they don't even realise it. However well a person might be dressed, if their breath stinks, they shall leave a bad impression. But have you ever wondered why our breath smells?

The bacteria in the mouth tend to grow on food particles that is stuck between the teeth after a meal. According to PubMed Central, this leads to 90% of the bad breath cases but other factors for the condition include: renal failure, diabetes, beginning a new diet like keto, acid reflux, etc.