World Contraception Day: The Delayed Status of Male Contraceptives in India

From unplanned pregnancies to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), among the two or more individuals involved in the act, whose responsibility is it to ensure the practice of safe sex every time?

Well, there aren't really any points for the right answer as it was a satirical question. Every individual involved bears equal responsibility. There is no who vs whom. Unfortunately, the perception of a women bearing the onus of thinking about or taking contraception if Plan A didn't work out, does get a bit more stressful.

It's been a while since we heard about the male contraceptive that was developed by Md Abdullah al Noman, a PhD candidate at University of Minessota, and Gunda Georg, director of the Institute of Therpeutics and Discovery. It was said that the compound had been successfully tested on mice and induced sterility with no side effects.