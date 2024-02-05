Leprosy Facts & Myths: 5 Interesting Things About the Condition

Leprosy, known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious condition historically shrouded in myths and misconceptions. It is essential to debunk prevalent misconceptions surrounding leprosy, shedding light on the scientific understanding of the disease and dispelling unfounded beliefs contributing to stigma. By exploring the facts and dispelling myths, we can foster a more informed and compassionate perspective towards individuals affected by leprosy, ultimately working towards eradicating the social stigma that often accompanies this ancient ailment.

According to Dr. Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, "It’s crucial to dismantle the walls of misconception surrounding leprosy. It is crucial to break free from the chains of myths and seek medical consultation without hesitation. Leprosy deserves understanding, compassion, and timely intervention like any other health condition. Knowledge is the antidote to stigma, and together, we can build a Healthier Bharat where everyone is empowered to seek help without fear or prejudice.”