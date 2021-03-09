‘Harry & Meghan’s Racism Claims Concerning’: Buckingham Palace

The Royal Family of Britain is "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan" and the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning", a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, said on Tuesday, 9 March.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," it said.

The statement comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey was aired on Sunday night, with some shocking revelations coming to the fore about the couple's relationship with the Royal Family of Britain.