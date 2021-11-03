Diwali Special: Hunt For The Best Mithai Shops In Chandni Chowk
We explored the old-famous Khurchan Mithai shop and a substitute for the boring Soan Papdi.
You'd agree that Diwali brings happiness with it, the lights, decoration, new clothes fills us up with excitement. This is one festival synonymous with sweets and snacks that we so relish.
If you also have a sweet tooth like The Quint's Muskan Singh, then you have come to the right place!
On a crisp autumn evening, The Quint's team went on a street food walk in Delhi's Chandni Chowk to try out the best mithais Old Delhi has to offer, search for the old-famous Khurchan Mithai shop and to look for a subsitute for Soan Papdi.
Giani's need no introduction, we all have tried and tasted their ice-cream but its roots is in a little place in Chandni Chowk as a Rabri-Faluda shop near Khari Baoli, called Giani's Di Hatti.
Their Rabri-Faluda is the most loved gourmet among Delhites. For more than half a century, it has kept winning hearts.
Cold, creamy, right amount of sweet and heavenly glass of Rabri-Faluda is available throughout the year.
You can get a perfect glass of desi delight in just Rs 100/-
Our search for Khurchan Wale began from the popular Paranthe wali gali. Just when we were beginning to think that we are lost, we found Hazari Lal Jain Khurchan Wale!
It's a quaint shop in Kinari Bazar selling desserts for over 46 years.
Apart from their milkcake, the Khurchan mithai is very popular. It's basically the malai or clotted cream from milk which is collected and layered into a mithai and topped with pista and raw sugar.
Rs 70/piece for this mithai which is surely softer than butter!
Yes, all of us are tired of Soan Papdi. It is one mithai which only appreciated for it's memes. So, we thought of looking for it's substitute. Respecting the tradition of Soan Papdi, we didn't go very far and tried it's fluffy, fibrous and softer version- PATISA!
We hopped three sweet shops, Bhikharam Chandmal, Vishal Mawa Bhandar and Haryana Paneer Bhandar and got a piece of Patisa from each shop for Rs 15, Rs 20 and Rs 15 respectively.
The Patisa from Bhikharam and Vishal Mawa Bhandar were almost the same, soft and sweet but the winner for us was Haryana Paneer Bhandar as the distinct taste of ghee and softeness win our heart!
Chandni Chowk is the OG place to be during Diwali. It's such a place that makes you feel like the celebration is in the air, the lights, noise, street hawkers, food, everything!
We hope you make your Diwali special by visiting one of these iconic shops. Happy Diwali!
