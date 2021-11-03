Diwali Special: Hunt For The Best Mithai Shops In Chandni Chowk

You'd agree that Diwali brings happiness with it, the lights, decoration, new clothes fills us up with excitement. This is one festival synonymous with sweets and snacks that we so relish.

If you also have a sweet tooth like The Quint's Muskan Singh, then you have come to the right place!

On a crisp autumn evening, The Quint's team went on a street food walk in Delhi's Chandni Chowk to try out the best mithais Old Delhi has to offer, search for the old-famous Khurchan Mithai shop and to look for a subsitute for Soan Papdi.