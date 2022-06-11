'Body Telling Me to Slow Down': Justin Bieber Opens up on His Facial Paralysis

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," Bieber explained in a video.

"So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see", he added.

Bieber added that he was doing facial exercises and resting "so I can do what I was born to do".