ADVERTISEMENT

'Body Telling Me to Slow Down': Justin Bieber Opens up on His Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber had recently announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Body Telling Me to Slow Down': Justin Bieber Opens up on His Facial Paralysis
i

On Friday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to tell fans in a video post that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

The pop singer had recently announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

Also Read

Justin Bieber Battling Mono and Lyme Disease. What Is It?

Justin Bieber Battling Mono and Lyme Disease. What Is It?
ADVERTISEMENT

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," Bieber explained in a video.

"So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see", he added.

Bieber added that he was doing facial exercises and resting "so I can do what I was born to do".

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×