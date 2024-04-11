'India Has Second-Most Hepatitis Cases in the World': Experts Decode WHO Report

India has the second-highest caseload of hepatitis B and C after China, according to a new report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 9 April.

According to the report – a first of its kind – globally, the number of lives lost due to viral hepatitis is also increasing.

"This is a wake-up call for us," says Dr Neelam Mohan, Senior Director and HOD, Liver Transplant, Medanta, Gurugram, speaking to FIT.