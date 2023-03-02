ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Man Dies While Playing Badminton At an Indoor Stadium: What We Know

The video shows lying on the floor on the badminton court and several people crowding him to check his breathing.

The Quint
Published
Fit
2 min read
Hyderabad Man Dies While Playing Badminton At an Indoor Stadium: What We Know
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A 38-year-old man, identified as Shyam Yadav, collapsed and died while playing badminton at an indoor stadium in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 28 February. While videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, claiming that he died of heart attack, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

This is the fifth such incident in Telangana alone, in the last two weeks.

What we know: Yadav was a resident of Malkajgiri suburb of Hyderabad. According to media reports, he took keen interest in sports and played cricket and badminton.

He was playing badminton on 28 February, captured on a camera installed in the Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium, when he suddenly collapsed. The video shows lying on the floor on the badminton court and several people crowding him to check his breathing.

Also Read

Video | Why Are So Many Young People Dying of Heart Attacks?

Video | Why Are So Many Young People Dying of Heart Attacks?
ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple incidents in Telangana:

  • A 19-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing at the wedding in Telangana's Nirmal district earlier in February. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

  • On 23 February, a 24-year-old Hyderabad Police constable died, allegedly due to a heart attack, during workout.

Also Read

Artificial Sweeteners Could Lead To Heart Attacks: What New Study Says

Artificial Sweeteners Could Lead To Heart Attacks: What New Study Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Heart issues in younger people: People between the ages of 30-40 years are more prone to heart attacks – with most leading cause due to poor lifestyle and stress. Within heart patients, 40 percent of the patients are also victims of diabetes.

Factors are contributing to the increased risk of heart attack:

  • Poor lifestyle

  • Diabetes

  • Smoking

  • High blood pressure

  • High cholesterol levels

  • Lack of physical activity

  • Obesity

You should read on because...

If someone near you has a heart attack:

  • Give them an Aspirin tablet to chew

  • Give them a statin tablet

  • Give them Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP)

  • Go to the nearest hospital immediately

In case of cardiac arrests:

Dr Manish Bansal, Director of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Medanta, says: “In such a situation, the patient should be given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) by the people around. We recommend people to learn the procedure of Basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP). Knowing the information can save lives."

Also Read

'He Was Healthy & Happy': Young Delhi Doctor Dies of Heart Attack While on Duty

'He Was Healthy & Happy': Young Delhi Doctor Dies of Heart Attack While on Duty

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Heart Attack 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News