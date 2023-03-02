Hyderabad Man Dies While Playing Badminton At an Indoor Stadium: What We Know
The video shows lying on the floor on the badminton court and several people crowding him to check his breathing.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A 38-year-old man, identified as Shyam Yadav, collapsed and died while playing badminton at an indoor stadium in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 28 February. While videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, claiming that he died of heart attack, there has been no official confirmation of the same.
This is the fifth such incident in Telangana alone, in the last two weeks.
What we know: Yadav was a resident of Malkajgiri suburb of Hyderabad. According to media reports, he took keen interest in sports and played cricket and badminton.
He was playing badminton on 28 February, captured on a camera installed in the Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium, when he suddenly collapsed. The video shows lying on the floor on the badminton court and several people crowding him to check his breathing.
Multiple incidents in Telangana:
A 19-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing at the wedding in Telangana's Nirmal district earlier in February. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.
On 23 February, a 24-year-old Hyderabad Police constable died, allegedly due to a heart attack, during workout.
Heart issues in younger people: People between the ages of 30-40 years are more prone to heart attacks – with most leading cause due to poor lifestyle and stress. Within heart patients, 40 percent of the patients are also victims of diabetes.
Factors are contributing to the increased risk of heart attack:
Poor lifestyle
Diabetes
Smoking
High cholesterol levels
Lack of physical activity
Obesity
You should read on because...
If someone near you has a heart attack:
Give them an Aspirin tablet to chew
Give them a statin tablet
Give them Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP)
Go to the nearest hospital immediately
In case of cardiac arrests:
Dr Manish Bansal, Director of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Medanta, says: “In such a situation, the patient should be given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP) by the people around. We recommend people to learn the procedure of Basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CRP). Knowing the information can save lives."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Topics: Heart Attack
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.