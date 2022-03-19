Post Holi Skincare Hacks: Try These Handy Clean up Tips
A dermatologist gives us the best tips and tricks to wash off Holi colours without damaging your hair and skin.
After a day of fun with colours and delicious snacks and sweets, comes the time to deal with the aftermath of Holi festivities– AKA stubborn colour stains, break-outs, and allergic reactions.
If you've gone all out this Holi, and are struggling to get the pinks and the blues off your face before facing the world on Monday morning, we've got your back.
FIT spoke to Dr Yuti Nakhwa, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, for the best ways to wash off the residue of Holi festivities while still being gentle on your skin.
Here's what Dr Nakhwa said.
Post Holi skincare
Use micellar water and clean your face.
Miscellar water is designed to wash off pigmented makeup and can help clear the color faster, and easily without damaging the skin
After cleaning your face with micellar water, wash it with a gentle cleanser.
Holi colours can cause your skin to dry out so don't forget to moisturise the skin after cleaning up.
Got colourful tresses too?
Use a gentle shampoo and work it in thoroughly to clean your scalp. Use a conditioner, or a hair mask after, as the chemicals in the colours can leave your hair feeling dry and brittle.
You can shampoo twice to take off the oil and the colors if required.
Holi Proof Your Skin and Hair
It goes without saying that prevention is better than damage control, and taking the time to Holi-proof your hair and skin before you go out to play can make cleaning up afterwards that much easier.
Here are some tips and tricks that Dr Yuti Nakhwa shared with FIT.
Use organic colours to play, as synthetic colours available in the market at cheaper prices can cause more damage like skin irritation.
Before you go out to play, use a good thick layer of moisturiser on your face, which can double up as a barrier cream. For better protection, use baby oil on the face.
Don't forget to use a sunscreen.
Apply coconut oil all over your hair. This will protect your hair from the colours and will also make it easier to wash out the colours later.
