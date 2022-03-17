Holi 2022: How to Keep Your Kids Safe From COVID and Toxic Colours
Thanks to the COVID pandemic, children were locked up in their homes for the last 2 years.
Neither could they go to school, nor could they celebrate any festival with others.
Now that COVID cases in the country have been on the decline for a few weeks, it looks like they may get a chance to enjoy the festival once again after 2 years.
But, we must remember that COVID is not completely over yet.
In such a situation, the responsibility of the parents increases. While playing Holi, take care of the COVID protocol and make sure your children to keep them up too.
FIT spoke with Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, Associate Director of Pediatrics, Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, to know how our children can have fun and stay safe this holi in the COVID pandemic .
"COVID infections are still low, and children have also started going to school now. In such a situation, it is natural that children will play Holi this time. In such a situation, we should take some precautions," says Dr Dhaliwal.
Dr Dhaliwal reccomends making sure that your kids keep their masks up even while playing holi. "It is better if you play dry holi. This will prevent your mask from getting wet," he adds.
"If possible, play with the family members at your home only. If you are going to play in your society, then follow the COVID guidelines. Make sure that those who have fever and cough, stay at home."Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, Associate Director of Pediatrics, Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon
If there are elders in the family, it is adviced that they celebrate Holi with the family members at home only.
What to Do if Color Gets Into Your Child’s Eyes or Mouth?
First of all, make sure that the colors that children play with are government certified colors.
If the color gets into their eyes, first of all, wash them thoroughly under running water. Make sure they do not rub their eyes.
If it goes into their mouth, make them gargle thoroughly with water, until they feel like their mouth is completely clean.
Chemical colours can be toxic, and can cause harm to children, particularly if it gets in their eyes, or they accidentally ingest it.
Can Holi Be Dangerous for Children Suffering From Asthma or Any Other Disease?
According to Dr Dhaliwal, asthma can be triggered by anything. Holi colours can also cause this.
If your child has a history of having an asthma attack, or any other problem while playing holi, then he should be alert. It is adviced not to let them play holi with colours.
Keep permanent, water colours away from children as far as possible.
How Do Holi Colours Harm Kids?
Holi colors can cause contact dermatitis.
Due to the chemicals present in the colors, it can cause irritation, redness and rash in the skin of children.
To avoid this, parents should massage the children 's skin and hair with coconut oil before they play with coloours.
This will create a safe layer of coconut oil between their skin and the colours, which can help prevent contact dermatitis.
After playing Holi, some people use lemon many times to remove the color from the body, which should not be done.
This can cause skin irritation. Instead, bathe the child gently every day. The color will gradually fade out in a few days.
“Spare your face – do not apply color on the face or scalp. keep water and colours from getting on your face mask, as it makes the mask less effective. Play with dry colors only, if possible organic colors. Play safe in the time of COVID, stay safe."Dr. Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, Associate Director- Pediatrics, Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon
Safe Holi Dos and Don'ts
Here's a handy checklist of Dos to make holi safer for your kids and you.
Wear a well fitted face mask
As far as possible, explain to children to avoid crowds and play Holi with a small group of freinds
Play with dry colors
Massage coconut oil onto hair and skin before playing Holi
Tie the child's hair, do not leave it open (Even better if you can cover their head with a cloth)
Dress the child in full sleeved shirts
keep their nails short
keep them hydrated through the day
Keep these Don'ts in mind too:
Do not allow the child to play Holi if he has a cold, cough and fever.
Abstain from playing with water
Keep alcohol sanitizer away from children. Accident can be caused by accidentally ingesting or spraying.
When Should You Call a Doctor?
While playing Holi, children may fall and end up hurting themselves. In such a situation, if they get injured, first of all clean the wound thoroughly. If the wound is deep, contact the doctor. A Tetanus vaccine may be needed.
If the child ingests colour of it gets in their eyes, and they continue to feel irritation and burning even after rinsing thoroughly with clean water, then contact the nearest doctor immediately. Don't ignore it.
If the child is experiencing difficulty in breathing while playing Holi, then contact your doctor immediately.
If the child develops rashes or redness on their skin because of the colours, and doesn't seem to be getting better, then definitely show the doctor.
