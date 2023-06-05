Giloy to Chyawanprash – Your Herbal Tonics Are Not Always Safe: A Doctor Writes

During the COVID pandemic, two herbal medications caught people’s imagination like nothing else – turmeric and Giloy. Both these were used in various forms, as treatment for the patients as well as prophylactic agents for boosting immunity. Similarly, others like Ashwagandha and Chyawanprash were also used in abundance.

Not to be dismissed was the overuse of multivitamins and trace elements like zinc, vitamin D, calcium, etc.