5 Herbs That Can Help Heal Your Gut
Want a healthy gut? Here's the list of 5 important herbs that will help you in maintaining a healthy gut.
Sound gut health is important for the normal functioning of the body. Poor gut health affects almost all parts of the body and leads to various diseases and symptoms. In short, if your gut is out of shape, you will have to face repercussions; you will feel weak and sick all the time. An unhealthy gut can be the result of many reasons and it is mandatory to maintain a healthy gut if you want to live a normal, happy, and healthy life.
There are many ways to keep our gut healthy with the help of a proper diet, a healthy lifestyle, and useful lifestyle modifications. People with gut-related issues are often prescribed medications. However, medicines have their own side effects. Do you know herbs can help you in maintaining a healthy gut? Well, check the list of the 5 most important herbs that can help in healing the gut.
5 Important Herbs for a Healthy Gut
1. Mint: People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) suffer due to improper inflammation of the muscles of the digestive tract. Mint is loaded with a component called menthol, which not only eases IBS symptoms but also helps in keeping a healthy gut by relaxing the muscles of the digestive tract. You can consume mint in various forms like juices, mojito, ingredients in dishes, chews, etc.
2. Aloe vera: Aloe vera is a super herb because of its numerous health benefits. It not only helps in healthy skin and hair but also acts as a natural laxative, and therefore, keeps digestive problems in check. Consuming aloe vera is beneficial for the skin, hair, and gut health. People can use aloe vera as juices to maintain a healthy gut.
3. Licorice Root: An essential component called glycyrrhizin is present in licorice root which makes it an ideal herb for a healthy gut. Besides maintaining the normal acid levels in the stomach, licorice root reduces inflammation and other issues that may lead to an unhealthy digestive tract and gut.
4. Ginger: The gingerols and shogaols present in ginger make it a useful herb for overcoming various stomach issues like indigestion, cramping, gas, nausea, and bloating. You can use ginger as an ingredient in various dishes or consume it as ginger tea to derive health benefits.
5. Triphala: Triphala is a famous herb and is mostly taken in the form of Triphala churan. The herb is made of up 3 plant products including amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki. All of these have an important function and together contribute towards a healthy gut. Amla maintains optimal acid levels in the stomach. Haritaki leads to a healthy gut by promoting a healthy bowel movement. Bibhitaki has a laxative function.
