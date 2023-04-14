World Hemophilia Day 2023: Know the Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Hemophilia is a rare inherited blood disorder in which blood is unable to clot due to which the patient suffers profuse bleeding after an injury or surgery.

The disease is more prominent in males. Normally, when a person gets an injury or a cut, there are some clotting factors in the blood that along with platelets form a clot around the wound to stop bleeding. People with hemophilia lack few clotting factors in their blood due to which they bleed for a longer duration compared to normal people. The main clotting factors that are missing in hemophilic people are factor VIII (8) or factor IX (9).

In cases of Hemophilia, small cuts aren't much of a problem but people with a severe form should be concerned since the bleeding may also be inside your body, especially in your knees, ankles and elbows. Internal bleeding can damage the organs and end up being life-threatening in few cases.

Let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Hemophilia in detail.