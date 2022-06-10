ADVERTISEMENT

Heatstroke: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Know what can cause heatstroke and how you can treat the condition after diagnosis.

Heatstroke is a condition that is caused due to overheating of the body which is a result of prolonged exposure to physical exertion in high temperatures.

This condition is a serious form of heat injury and can occur when your body temperature rises to 104 degrees F (40 degrees C) or higher. It is a common condition in the summer months.

Heatstroke is so serious that it requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage can worsen if treatment is delayed thus increasing your risk of serious complications or death.

Heatstroke: Causes 

According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, here are the common causes of heatstroke and the things that increase the risk of it.

  • Drinking alcohol regularly.

  • A male is more prone to get affected by heatstroke.

  • Dehydration

  • Drugs that affect your body’s temperature, such as diuretics, sedatives, tranquilizers, or heart and blood pressure medications.

  • Diseases that affect the ability to sweat.

  • Certain medical conditions like sleep disorders or conditions related to the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, thyroid, or blood vessels.

  • Heavy or tight clothing

  • High fever

  • Obesity

  • A past history of heatstroke

  • Poor physical conditioning

Heatstroke: Symptoms 

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, heatstroke is a medical emergency and the person suffering from the condition may show one or more of these signs and symptoms:

  • Anhidrosis, characterised by dry skin that doesn’t sweat.

  • Ataxia, includes problems with movement and coordination.

  • Balance-related problems

  • Confusion or disorientation

  • Dizziness

  • Excessive sweating

  • Hot, flushed, or pale skin

  • Low or high blood pressure

  • Crackling of lungs

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Oliguria characterised by low urine output

  • Rapid breathing

  • Seizures

  • Fainting or loss of consciousness.

  • Fatigue

Heatstroke: Diagnosis 

Healthcare providers diagnose heatstroke in the emergency department where they examine you physically and review your symptoms, and take your temperature. They may also take blood tests or urinalysis. Additional tests include a chest X-ray or electrocardiogram (EKG) to monitor the electrical activity in your heart.

Heatstroke: Treatment 

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, heatstroke requires immediate medical treatment and delayed treatment can cause complications and even result in death. These treatment measures might be of some help.

  • Applying ice to the neck, groin, and armpits

  • Drinking slightly salted fluids like sports drinks or salted water

  • Laying down in a cool, shady, well-ventilated environment

  • Immersing yourself in cool water

  • Misting with water or blowing air across the body

  • Monitor the breathing and removing any airway blockages

  • Avoid giving medicines like aspirin and acetaminophen

  • Removing any tight or heavy clothing

  • Cooled intravenous fluids through a vein

  • Cooling blanket

  • Ice bath

  • Medication to avoid seizures.

  • Supplemental oxygen

