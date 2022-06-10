Heatstroke: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Heatstroke is a condition that is caused due to overheating of the body which is a result of prolonged exposure to physical exertion in high temperatures.
This condition is a serious form of heat injury and can occur when your body temperature rises to 104 degrees F (40 degrees C) or higher. It is a common condition in the summer months.
Heatstroke is so serious that it requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage can worsen if treatment is delayed thus increasing your risk of serious complications or death.
Heatstroke: Causes
According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, here are the common causes of heatstroke and the things that increase the risk of it.
Drinking alcohol regularly.
A male is more prone to get affected by heatstroke.
Dehydration
Drugs that affect your body’s temperature, such as diuretics, sedatives, tranquilizers, or heart and blood pressure medications.
Diseases that affect the ability to sweat.
Certain medical conditions like sleep disorders or conditions related to the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, thyroid, or blood vessels.
Heavy or tight clothing
High fever
A past history of heatstroke
Poor physical conditioning
Heatstroke: Symptoms
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, heatstroke is a medical emergency and the person suffering from the condition may show one or more of these signs and symptoms:
Anhidrosis, characterised by dry skin that doesn’t sweat.
Ataxia, includes problems with movement and coordination.
Balance-related problems
Confusion or disorientation
Dizziness
Excessive sweating
Hot, flushed, or pale skin
Low or high blood pressure
Crackling of lungs
Nausea and vomiting
Oliguria characterised by low urine output
Rapid breathing
Seizures
Fainting or loss of consciousness.
Heatstroke: Diagnosis
Healthcare providers diagnose heatstroke in the emergency department where they examine you physically and review your symptoms, and take your temperature. They may also take blood tests or urinalysis. Additional tests include a chest X-ray or electrocardiogram (EKG) to monitor the electrical activity in your heart.
Heatstroke: Treatment
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, heatstroke requires immediate medical treatment and delayed treatment can cause complications and even result in death. These treatment measures might be of some help.
Applying ice to the neck, groin, and armpits
Drinking slightly salted fluids like sports drinks or salted water
Laying down in a cool, shady, well-ventilated environment
Immersing yourself in cool water
Misting with water or blowing air across the body
Monitor the breathing and removing any airway blockages
Avoid giving medicines like aspirin and acetaminophen
Removing any tight or heavy clothing
Cooled intravenous fluids through a vein
Cooling blanket
Ice bath
Medication to avoid seizures.
Supplemental oxygen
