World Obesity Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History and Significance

World obesity day is celebrated on Friday, 4 March, every year with an aim to make people aware of the problem of obesity so that they can take steps to end it.

Obesity is a global problem and this day is celebrated not only to educate people but also to remind them not to body shame others. In order to celebrate this day, a global campaign is organised by World Health Organisation together with World Obesity Federation.

As per the reports by WHO, the problem of obesity has tripled since the year 1975 among the children, adolescents, and all age groups of both developed and developing countries. Let's know about the history, significance, and theme of world obesity day.