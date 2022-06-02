'KK Could’ve Been Saved if CPR Was Given Sooner': Autopsy Doctor
KK died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 53.
Beloved Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who went by the stage name KK, died on Tuesday (31 May) night due to a severe cardiac arrest. He was performing at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.
As per a report by PTI, the doctor who conducted the autopsy claimed that the singer had ‘heart blockages’ that contributed to his death. He also asserted that KK's life could’ve been saved if he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on time.
The medical practitioner told PTI, that the artist "had a massive blockage in his left coronary artery, as well as several other minor blockages in various other parts of his sub-arteries. The restriction caused in the blood flow due to immoderate exhilaration during the live concert led to a cardiac arrest that cost him his life".
He stated that the singer had been going through long-term heart-related issues that had gone untreated. During his performance extreme exhilaration caused the blood flow to cease, resulting in a major cardiac arrest.
The musician's left major coronary artery was 80 percent blocked, with mild blockages in other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockages were 100 percent, as per the autopsy doctor.
The autopsy also mentioned that the vocalist was on antacids “possibly due to some pain that he had mistaken for intestinal problems.” An officer confirmed that the singer's wife said he used to take a lot of antacids.
KK also talked to his wife about pain in his arms and shoulders. The post-mortem examination indicated that the singer died because of a cardiac attack after his last performance in Kolkata.
The police have opened an investigation into a case of unnatural death.
