World Heart Day 2021: Theme, History Significance and Quotes

World Heart Day is celebrated every year on 29 September. It is organized by World Heart Federation to raise awareness about Cardiovascular disease (CVD).

According to the official website of World Heart Federation, CVD is accountable for nearly half of all non-communicable diseases (NCD) deaths making it the world’s number one killer. "World Heart Day is, therefore, the perfect platform for the CVD community to unite in the fight against CVD and reduce the global disease burden," it added.