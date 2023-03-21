Healthy Navratri Fasting Tips to Keep in Mind in Chaitra Navratri 2023
Know the fasting rules to follow for healthy Navratri fasting in Chaitra Navratri 2023
Chaitra Navratri 2023 is one of the important festivals for the Hindus and this year the festival will begin on 22 March. Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated for nine days. The navami tithi for Chaitra Navratri 2023 will fall on 30 March 2023.
Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri and is celebrated in north India wherein people worship Goddess Durga. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year. The festival usually falls in the month of March or April. As the name suggests, the festival is celebrated for a period of 9 days, the name of the festival is made up of two words ‘Nav’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning night.
Many people even observe fast for the all nine days and people with different health conditions can fast on the first or eight day of the festivities. But it is important to fast in a healthy way so that you stay healthy to enjoy the rituals and celebration of Chaitra Navratri 2023.
Fasting means abstaining from certain foods but make sure to keep yourself hydrated during the fast. You can drink plenty of water and consume juices and coconut water to compensate for the lost nutrients due to the fast.
Take enough rest during the fast and do not involve yourself in strenuous activities. Sleep for 6 to 8 hours at night and nap for 15 to 30 minutes during the day. Rest in between the preparations and celebrations to balance the energy levels.
You can eat certain fruits and foods during the fast. Make sure to eat small meals during the day instead of complete starvation or having two or three big meals. It will help balance the blood glucose levels in your body preventing fatigue.
There are certain superfoods that can be eaten while fasting. You can include amaranth in your diet since it is a rich source of protein that will keep you full for a longer period preventing the hunger pangs.
Have a proper meal plan for the nine days or the days you fast. It will keep you on the top of the game. You can combine high-carb foods like potatoes and sabudana with fibrous vegetables like cabbage, tomatoes, capsicum, bottle gourd, etc, to provide essential nutrients required for energy.
Whenever you break your fast, do it by eating something light instead of fried or sugary desserts. The first meal post-fast should be easy to digest and low in calories.
If you eat fruits while observing the fast, make sure to include yogurt, vegetables, and salads in your post-fast meals. Avoid eating oily, fried, and heavy meals after breaking the fast.
Give your body a slow start after a break. Once your appetite gets back to normal, you can also include grains and pulses that cannot be eaten while fasting.
Make sure to maintain the number of fluids post-fast like you did while observing fast else your body will get dehydrated while adjusting to normal eating habits.
