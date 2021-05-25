Remembering Our ‘COVID Martyrs’: In Memory of the Doctors We Lost

Those who knew him, knew 26-year-old Anas Mujahid to be a quiet and shy, yet a pleasant and hardworking young resident.

On 9 May, he became one of the youngest doctors to lose his life to COVID-19.

Mujahid had gone home to meet his family for iftar. On his way back, feeling feverish, he decided to get a COVID test done. The RT-PCR test report was positive. His condition rapidly deteriorated from there.

He was placed on ventilator support, but tragically lost to the infection within hours of his diagnosis.

He had been posted in the OB-GYN ward of Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital at the time, tending to patients till the day before his demise.

He is survived by his parents and four siblings.