Can Peepal Leaves Help in Treating Heart Blockages? Here's What Doctors Say

This is the message that is going viral on social media-

Heart Attack: Don't panic......!!!

Easy solution....

Peepal leaf also removes 99 percent blockage.

Take 15 leaves of peepal, which are not soft pink buds. The leaves should be green, soft and well developed. Cut off the top and bottom part of each with scissors.

Clean the middle of the leaves with water. Add a glass of water and let them cook on low heat. When the water boils down to one third, let it cool down, filter it with a clean cloth and keep it in a cool place until the medicine is ready.

Make three doses of this decoction and take it at an interval of three hours in the morning. By taking it continuously for fifteen days, after a few days of the heart attack, the heart becomes healthy again, and there is no possibility of an attack again. Heart patients must surely use this remedy once.