What Should You Do When a Heart Attack Comes Without Warning?

On 4 March, it was announced that former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, passed away of a suspected heart attack.

According to a statement released by his management, Warne was found unconscious in his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read the statement.

The was 52 as is survived by his wife and kids.

The legendary leg-spinner's demise once again brings to light how alarmingly common it has become for young and middle-aged people to have heart attacks.

Although heart attacks and cardiac arrests often present milder early signs, sometimes they can come without warning.

Here's what to know.