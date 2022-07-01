Happy Doctor's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, and WhatsApp Status

The role of doctors, their importance, sacrifices, and countless contributions to mankind cannot be just limited to a single day. However, celebrating National Doctor's Day is a way to show our deep respect and regard for the real-life heroes in white coats. National Doctor's Day is observed in India every year in the month of July to encourage and appreciate the doctors who work tirelessly day and night to save lives. Doctors and healthcare workers are vital to society and we should celebrate this National Doctor's Day to pay tribute to them for their selfless work.

The role of doctors has always been appreciated but it came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic when our heroes in white coats stood like a rock between COVID and humankind.