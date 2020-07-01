‘It’s an Honour’: Rahul Talks to Nurses on National Doctor’s Day

“We do not say this enough to you, but you make us very proud, especially during this time,” said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with nurses via video conferencing on National Doctor's day on Wednesday, 1 July.

He continued, “we thank you for your services. You are the representatives of our country and you are doing us proud. It is an honour to interact with you.”

The four nurses who took part in the interaction were – Vipin Krishnan from AIIMS, New Delhi, Anu Ragnat from New Zealand, Narendra Singh from Australia, and Sherlylmol Puravady from United Kingdom.