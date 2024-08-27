Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese, a popular cheese variety, is made from curdled pasteurized cow milk. The process involves making the milk acidic, causing the milk protein to separate and form curds, which are loosely formed protein clumps. These curds form the foundation of cottage cheese.

Cottage cheese, a soft, white, fresh cheese, is low in calories and rich in protein. It is also a great calcium source important for bone health and may help prevent osteoporosis.

The nutritional content of cottage cheese can differ based on the fat content of the curdled dairy milk. While cottage cheese typically has a low-fat content, some varieties are made with higher fat content.

Cottage cheese has a mild flavor, but it still offers a range of health benefits. Some of the top health benefits of cottage cheese include the following.