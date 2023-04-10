National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: NSMD Date, Theme, History & Significance

We all know how important women are for the society and we need to appreciate their contribution in taking forward the human life. It is the efforts of the society, organizations, families, closed ones, government and women themselves to look after themselves and their babies during their pregnancy and after child birth. The health of pregnant and new mothers along with their newborn children is the reflection of the society.

According to the stats by WHO,

- Approximately 830 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

- In developing countries 99% maternal deaths occurs.

- In women maternal mortality is higher basically living in rural areas and among poorer communities.

- As compared to women, young adolescents face a higher risk of complications and death as a result of pregnancy.

- We can't ignore the fact that skilled care before, during and after childbirth can save the lives of women and newborn babies.

- Maternal mortality worldwide dropped by about 44% in between 1990 and 2015.

One of the aim under the Sustainable Development Goals in between 2016 and 2030 is to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100000 live births.

India is making efforts to lower the MMR ratio and provide a positive outlook on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of an MMR less than 70 well before the stipulated time of 2030. The various government initiatives include Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA).