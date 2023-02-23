In Photos: What Is the Marburg Virus Disease?
What are the symptoms of Marburg virus? How is it treated? Is there a vaccine for it? FIT explains in
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The World Health Organisation has confirmed an outbreak of Marburg fever in Equatorial Guinea after 16 cases of the illness were reported. This is the first time the virus has been reported in the Central African country.
The outbreak has sparked concerns among experts about the possibility of a global outbreak, especially as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are nine things to know about the Marburg virus outbreak, it's symptoms, and treatment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: photo story marburg virus Marburg Disease
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.