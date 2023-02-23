ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: What Is the Marburg Virus Disease?

What are the symptoms of Marburg virus? How is it treated? Is there a vaccine for it? FIT explains in

Anoushka Rajesh
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The World Health Organisation has confirmed an outbreak of Marburg fever in Equatorial Guinea after 16 cases of the illness were reported. This is the first time the virus has been reported in the Central African country.

The outbreak has sparked concerns among experts about the possibility of a global outbreak, especially as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are nine things to know about the Marburg virus outbreak, it's symptoms, and treatment.

Also Read

In Photos: Should You Be Worried About the Bird Flu Outbreak?

In Photos: Should You Be Worried About the Bird Flu Outbreak?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×