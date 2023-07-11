Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS): Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disorder. Autoimmune diseases are the ones in which the immune system of the body starts attacking itself. Normally, the immune system fights foreign invaders like viruses or bacteria to protect the body against diseases but in an autoimmune disease the body is self-harmful.

In GBS, the immune system specifically attacks the nerves thus making the body lose its ability to control the muscles and sense the environment further characterized by symptoms like muscle weakness and numbness or tingling. Now, let's understand the disease properly by knowing its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.