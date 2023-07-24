Green Bananas Benefits: 5 Health Benefits of Raw Bananas

Bananas are one of the most healthy, easily digestible, and affordable fruits that can be a part of our diet in several ways. It can be a part of our morning breakfast, pre-workout meal, and also dessert. Banana is a great source of potassium, fiber, and other essential nutrients.

Bananas are a go-to fruit and people also use raw bananas in their diet. Raw bananas are loaded with several essential nutrients and have many health benefits. Green bananas contain fibers, antioxidants, vitamins, and phytonutrients. You can eat green bananas after boiling or cooking to maximize nutrient absorption. Let's have a quick look on its benefits.