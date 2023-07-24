Green Bananas Benefits: 5 Health Benefits of Raw Bananas

Bananas are one of the most healthy, easily digestible, and affordable fruits that can be a part of our diet in several ways. It can be a part of our morning breakfast, pre-workout meal, and also dessert. Banana is a great source of potassium, fiber, and other essential nutrients.
Bananas are a go-to fruit and people also use raw bananas in their diet. Raw bananas are loaded with several essential nutrients and have many health benefits. Green bananas contain fibers, antioxidants, vitamins, and phytonutrients. You can eat green bananas after boiling or cooking to maximize nutrient absorption. Let's have a quick look on its benefits.
Green bananas are extremely rich in dietary fibers and resistant starch, both of which are great for digestion. It keeps us full for a longer helping in weight management. It also helps reduce or prevent stomach issues like gastric ulcers, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and bacterial infection of the digestive tract.
Raw bananas are rich in potassium which acts as a vasodilator and controls blood pressure levels thus reducing the risk of heart conditions like atherosclerosis and heart attack.
Green bananas have a low glycemic index thus they are known to slowly release the insulin hormone after consumption. T
Green bananas are not only rich in minerals but also in various vitamins like vitamins B6 and C. Vitamin B6 helps in numerous enzymatic processes and helps boost our metabolism.
Vitamin C is present in green bananas and is an efficient antioxidant, which fights numerous chronic diseases and infections. It also improves our skin health and boosts our immunity.
