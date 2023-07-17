Gastroenteritis: Signs and Symptoms of Stomach Flu

Sometimes a person may suddenly suffer from diarrhea, vomiting and may be confused about what has exactly happened to him. Stomach flu is the cause of the above-mentioned health condition, also known as Gastroenteritis. It may be caused due to viral or bacterial infection and in this health condition, the stomach and intestines become inflamed and irritated.

The common causes of gastroenteritis are:

Contact with someone who has the viral infection

Contaminated food or water

Not washing hands after going to the loo.

The most common cause of gastroenteritis is a virus and the two common types that can affect a person are- rotavirus and norovirus. Rotavirus is the world's most common cause of diarrhea in infants and young children. Norovirus causes serious gastroenteritis and foodborne disease in the U.S.

Bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella can also can gastroenteritis but it is not that common. They are usually spread by undercooked poultry, eggs, or poultry juices. Salmonella can be spread through pet reptiles or live poultry.