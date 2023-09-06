More than 50 ambulances positioned in strategic locations, emergency services streamlined, designated VIP beds prepared, all hands on deck - this is how top government hospitals in Delhi are gearing up for the much anticipated G20 summit to be held in the national capital this week.
Two of Delhi's largest government hospitals – the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, and the Safdarjung Hospital – are likely to be the nodal centres for the Summit and are on high alert, say hospital officials.
"The idea is to be ready for any major emergency. Everyone's leaves have been cancelled. It's an all hands on deck situation," a doctor from AIIMS told FIT.
'On High Alert': What Are the New SOPs?
Emergency services streamlined
According to a circular accessed by FIT, in order to lessen the gap between inflow and outflow of patients, and keep emergency beds free, all departments have been asked to ensure quick turnover of emergency patients by speeding up the admission and discharge process.
The notice also says that emergency services shall coordinate with other hospitals to develop a referral network for patients who need to be referred out from emergency after stabilisation.
Apart from this, 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at the hotels where the delegates are to stay.
An emergency response team is also on standby, and will be activated if needed.
Beds reserved
According to another circular released in August, a certain number of beds and wards at AIIMS are to be earmarked for G20 patients.
These include:
2 beds reserved in CCU
2 beds reserved in Neuro ICU
5 beds designated in Emergency 2 ward
12 private rooms to be designated
10 private ward bed reserved
Apart from these, in case of a mass emergency, all elective admissions will be stopped and vacant beds will be allotted to G20 patients as per requirement.
Disaster wards
"We already have a dedicated disaster ward always kept on hold for any mass calamity. This was being used during COVID. This is being prepared and kept ready," a doctor at Safdarjung hospital tells FIT.
Helpline desks set up
To smoothen the process further a dedicated helpline desk has been created in the new Emergency building in Safdarjung hospital, according to sources.
A similar health desk has also been set up in Lok Nayak Hospital, reported Indian Express.
Leaves cancelled
Officials at both AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospitals confirmed that casual, special, and earned leaves of all staff members between 8 and 11 September have been cancelled.
Parking rearranged
At Safdarjung hospital, parking areas are being reassigned to facilitate smooth movement of ambulances if needed.
Will Regular Patients be Affected?
"No, old services are continuing," says one doctor at AIIMS.
"We already have a system of triaging in place in the Emergency department so nothing really changes for the regular patients," says another resident at Safdarjung hospital.
As for the VIP wards, and reserved beds, he says, these too are separate from the wards and ICUs where regular patients are treated.
Officials say the main aim is to be prepared for any type of emergency, and make the process smoother by improving efficiency.
