Fungal Acne: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Fungal acne has become quite a common issue and people fail to diagnose or recognize the problem. It is a type of infection in your skin’s hair follicles that appears like small pimples that may or may not vary in size and shape and may cause itching as well.

Fungal acne can also cause whiteheads, skin irritation, and black heads. It’s often confused for acne vulgaris. But fungal acne and acne vulgaris are two different conditions caused due to different reasons. It is important to understand fungal acne. how it looks, symptoms, and treatment because random anti-acne creams can make it worse.

Let's understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for fungal acne.